Georgia’s COVID-19 case total surpasses 680,000

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 5,404 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 71 were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Sunday, a total of 680,378 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Sunday reported three additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,032 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 5,925,441 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 10.9% positivity rate, as of Sunday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 135,617 antigen positive cases and 1,264 “probable” deaths on Sunday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Sunday, 104 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 46,619 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.