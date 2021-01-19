210 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths recorded in Southeast Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 4,943 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 151 were reported in Glynn County and 59 were reported in the other five Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Tuesday, a total of 689,676 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Tuesday reported 170 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 -- including eight in Ware County, one in Brantley County and one in Glynn County -- bringing the state’s total to 11,265 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 5,988,737 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 10.9% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 138,768 antigen positive cases and 1,317 “probable” deaths on Tuesday. For more on those categories, click here.

On Tuesday, 265 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 47,006 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.