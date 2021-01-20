Georgia’s COVID-19 case total surpasses 695,000

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 5,772 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 51 were reported in Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Pierce and Ware counties.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report showed a total of 5,499 confirmed cases in Glynn County, but on Wednesday, the report showed a total of 5,412 confirmed cases in the county -- a decrease of 87 cases.

As of Wednesday, a total of 695,400 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Wednesday reported 149 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Glynn County and one in Pierce County, bringing the state’s total to 11,411 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,033,197 tests have been performed in the state, which had a 11.0% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 141,249 antigen positive cases and 1,367 “probable” deaths on Wednesday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Wednesday, 305 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 47,311 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.