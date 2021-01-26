Coastal Health District to end COVID-19 testing in Camden, shift to regional sites

Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the pathology labs at Leeds General Infirmary on March 12. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Beginning Feb. 1, all COVID-19 testing services by the Coastal Health District in Southeast Georgia will shift to two regional testing sites: one in Chatham County and one in Glynn County.

Public Health will no longer offer COVID-19 testing in Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties after this week.

COVID-19 testing will continue to be available in those counties through private providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers and health clinics.

“We have to shift our priorities to better meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccine,” said District Health Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “As much as we’d like to do it all, our smaller counties don’t have the capacity to operate testing sites, give COVID-19 vaccines, and provide core public health services. Fortunately, there are several other resources available for testing outside of public health.”

Testing at the Glynn County Health Department is by appointment only. Testing at the Savannah Civic Center in Chatham County does not require an appointment, but you must pre-register.

The COVID-19 Testing Call Center Hours will also change. Starting Monday, Feb 1, the Testing Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday.

For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccine, go to covid19.gachd.org.