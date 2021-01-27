4,128 more COVID-19 cases, 139 additional deaths in Georgia

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, left, and Jeffrey James, right, both of Augusta University's Dental College of Georgia, discuss the 3D printing process for nasal swabs in Augusta, Ga. Seeing a chance to help amid a shortage of kits to test people for the coronavirus, Dr. James dedicated a 3D printer at the dental college where he teaches to churning out nasal swabs at a rate of 300 per day. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 4,128 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 106 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Wednesday, a total of 731,826 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Wednesday reported 139 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,135 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,296,044 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.1% positivity rate, as of Wednesday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 153,779 antigen positive cases and 1,508 “probable” deaths on Wednesday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Wednesday, 332 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 49,247 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.