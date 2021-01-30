Glynn County adds 82 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

A man gets a nasal swab for a rapid COVID-19 test at a post set up in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Mexico began applying the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 24 produced by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech as people are still getting tested for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

According to data released Saturday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, 123 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

That included 82 more cases in Glynn County, which also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The county has reported 137 deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, Georgia reported 4,933 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for a total of 746,867 since the pandemic began.

The agency on Saturday reported 159 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,568 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. In addition to the two deaths in Glynn County, Camden added one more death (22 total) and Ware added one more (106 total).

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,425,042 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.2% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Ad

Georgia was reporting a total of 158,991 antigen positive cases and 1,628 “probable” deaths on Saturday . For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 263 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 50,132 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

Ad

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.