Jesup fires police chief accused of sexual misconduct suit

ALBANY, Ga. – A southeast Georgia city has fired its police chief after three former police employees sued, alleging he repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed them.

The city of Jesup made the announcement Thursday after officials announced earlier this month that it was beginning the process to fire Mike Lane, who had been chief since 2018.

Three women sued in federal court in Brunswick on Feb. 1, alleging Lane subjected them to “repeated lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touchings,’' making their jobs so intolerable that they resigned. The women allege the city and City Manager Mike Deal ignored harassment complaints and changed rules to keep Lane on the job.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also examining Lane’s behavior.