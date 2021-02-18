63ºF

Georgia

Kingsland voters to fill open city council seat

Advance, in-person voting begins Monday

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Voters in Kingsland can head to the polls again next week as early voting begins for an open city council seat.

Councilman LaMar Stokes unexpectedly resigned late last year, prompting a March 16 special election for the Post 3 council seat.

Three candidates are running to fill the remaining two years of Stokes’ term:

  • Sanjay Patel
  • Bryant Shepard
  • Kristy Chance Starke

Advance, in-person voting for the election begins Monday at the Camden County Annex on North Gross Road in Kingsland. Early voting continues through March 12.

Voting at assigned precincts will take place on Election Day, March 16.

