Georgia reports under 2K additional COVID-19 cases for 5th day

A medical healthcare worker drops a specimen collection into a container after testing a motorist for COVID-19 at a community testing site in the parking lot of La Flor de Jalisco #2 in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

For the fifth day in a row, the Georgia has recorded less than 2,000 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

This brings the total to 824,804 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. At least 15,462 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state, including 114 new deaths added Thursday on the state’s status report.

Of those additional deaths, three were reported in Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, including Glynn County (one case) and Ware County (two).

The state reported 143 additional hospitalizations Thursday, bringing the total number to 56,512.

Georgia has tested 7,279,616 people for coronavirus. The state’s percent positive tests on Thursday was 11%.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

Ad

Georgia was reporting a total of 192,624 antigen positive cases and 2,288 “probable” deaths on Thursday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.