Georgia teachers ‘excited, relieved’ to be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines

A woman receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Paris, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Starting Monday, Georgia teachers will have access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Along with teachers, school and child care center staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp issued new guidelines last week.

“We’re really excited. We were kind of hoping to get the news a little sooner,” said Glynn Academy Principal Matthew Blackstone.

He said he will be waiting until his teachers and staff get vaccinated before he gets a shot himself.

Blackstone said his teachers are relieved and excited to sign up for their shots, starting Monday.

“We can’t wait to have our first pep rally again,” Blackstone said. “We want to do things as a group. We want to come together as a community, and we’ve got a lot of excitement about vaccinations.”

Ad

On Monday, the Southeast Georgia Health System is holding a vaccination event at the Camden Community Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’ll hold another event at the same place and same time on Friday.

Then on Wednesday, SGHS is holding a clinic at the Brunswick Campus -- Linda S. Pinson Center on Parkwood Drive from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Coastal Health District will hold a vaccination event also on Wednesday at the Howard Coffin Park on Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick.

And to accommodate school workers who want the shot, Glynn Schools says it’s offering two vaccination clinics this week:

Friday from 2-6 p.m. at the Health Department

Saturday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Brunswick High

Glynn School Superintendent Dr. Scott Spence said, “We are grateful that they are next in line on the priority list for this vaccine.”

Camden County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Tucker said he’s grateful his district’s staff will be vaccinated soon.

“In addition to becoming eligible for vaccines through the Health Department, Southeast Georgia Health System, and local retail providers, our employees have been given the opportunity to register for a vaccine clinic next weekend.”

Ad

Ware Schools Superintendent Dr. Bert Smith said, “It has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone -- students, staff, and families alike -- but our staff has continued to serve the community daily despite the challenges. Expanding vaccine availability to school staff members is an important step in helping schools across the state return to normal operations.”

If you’re a teacher or meet any of the criteria, you’ll be able to go https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ and pre-register for a shot. It’s by appointment ONLY.

On March 17, Kemp said, several new federal mass vaccination clinics will open, including one at the Waycross Mall in Ware County.