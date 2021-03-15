Latest data on COVID-19 cases & deaths in Georgia

This article includes the most recent data from the Georgia Department of Public Health on cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.

At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.

For vaccination information, the Department of Public Health has information about the state’s mass vaccination sites, including the hours of operation. Appointments are mandatory and can be made by following this link.

Southeast Georgia cases, deaths

The map below provides a closer, county-by-county look at Georgia, along with the other U.S. states.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.