Ware County voters retain interim sheriff in special election after sheriff’s death

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – In a special election Tuesday for the county’s top law enforcement position, Ware County voters opted to retain interim Sheriff Carl James.

James, who was deputy sheriff, became interim sheriff in mid-January when longtime Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal died after a short illness. Royal was 57 years old.

James received 3,971 votes. His opponent, fellow Republican Chris Tatum, received 1,340 votes, according to Ware Elections.

Tatum is a retired law enforcement officer.