Gov. Kemp to tour Waycross vaccination site, gets his shot

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removals end his face covering as he prepares to speak to reporters while touring a mass vaccination site at the Macon State Farmers Market last month.

WAYCROSS, Ga. – In an effort to encourage Georgians outside the metro Atlanta area to get vaccines, Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Waycross on Friday afternoon to tour the mass vaccination site at the Waycross Mall and receive his first COVID-19 vaccine.

The largest vaccination site in Southeast Georgia opened just over a week ago.

Earlier this week, Kemp announced that all residents 16 and older would become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, state emergency management officials said four of its regional sites -- including Waycross -- were accepting people without appointments, even though appointments were still encouraged.

LINKS: myvaccinegeorgia.com | Georgia county vaccination appointments | vaccinefinder.org

Georgia had previously limited eligibility to people 55 and older, people with serious health conditions and those who are overweight and obese. Also eligible are preschool and K-12 education employees, medical workers, emergency workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, intellectually disabled adults, and parents of children with certain complicated medical conditions.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health website showed 3.3 million vaccines had been administered in the state, although its dashboard was offline so there was no updated data on how many of those were first shots and how many people were totally vaccinated. County-specific data is also not currently available.

Kemp said earlier this week the state was ready to expand eligibility to the broadest possible population, saying supplies of the vaccine continued to rise and he was confident that enough older adults had been vaccinated.