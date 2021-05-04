Fire chief: Warehouse fire could take months to put out

The Sky 4 drone shows fire crews using city water and pumping out river water to spray on the smoldering warehouse.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A massive warehouse fire in Brunswick continues to smolder, and at times burn, as the fire marshal investigates the cause.

The Brunswick Fire Department’s chief said Tuesday afternoon it’s possible this could take months to put out completely.

The Logistec warehouse at the Port of Brunswick caught fire Sunday night after an explosion. It was filled with wood pellets used for biofuel, which are shipped to Europe.

Chief Randy Mobley said his firefighters and responders from at least eight other agencies have been working around the clock to put out the flames and smoke. He said one ladder truck, pumping water from the river, has already doused the warehouse with 4 million gallons of water.

Tuesday, Brunswick Fire Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue teams surrounded the metal building, pouring water on all sides. Brunswick firefighters hadn’t been off to visit their families since Sunday, Mobley said.

“As long as we have this amount of pellets, this close to a residential neighborhood, we are concerned,” Mobley said as he watched from the front lines.

He met with the company’s executives, the mayor and the fire marshal. They’re all trying to figure out how to stop the flames once and for all.

It’s not the first fire, according to Mobley. He said his crews have put out several fires, including a massive one in July 2015, which burned two warehouses to the ground.

