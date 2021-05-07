GBI releases bodycam in deadly shooting as deputies served warrant

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Two days after a woman was shot and killed as Camden County deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant at a home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released footage from a deputy-worn body camera.

According to the GBI, law enforcement knocked and announced themselves before making entry to the residence and that an exchange of gunfire followed.

The footage released Thursday evening, the GBI said, is 3-minutes and 16-seconds of a total 3-hours and 43 minutes worth of footage from a deputy’s camera.

“Sheriff’s office! Search warrant! Come to the door!” a deputy can be heard yelling in the video released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Seconds after, deputies made entry into the home.

“Sheriff’s office, search warrant,” can be heard, again, as deputies work their way inside.

Ad

“Get on the ground!” two deputies yell.

A series of gunshots are heard, however, the footage is dark and not much is visible as the deputy appears to be holding a shield.