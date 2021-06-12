Reports: 9 shot, including 2-year-old and teenager, in Savannah; 1 dead

Multiple news outlets are reporting that at least nine people in Savannah were shot Friday night, including a 2-year-old child and a teenager, and one of the victims died.

According to WTOC, the Savannah Police Department said several people have critical injuries in the shooting that took place at an apartment complex. The toddler was hit near the ankle/foot area, and the teenager also has non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told WTOC during a Saturday morning interview that these are the calls no one wants to receive.

“It happens all over the country and now it’s happened here at home,” Johnson told WTOC. “Obviously, we are absolutely devastated. We’re disgusted. Right now I think we’re singularly focused on trying to determine the who’s, the what’s, and the why’s of why something like this would happen in our community.”

Johnson told WTOC that in his conversations with the police chief it appears that something occurred between some of the people involved and “other innocent folks who just happened to be around” also ended up hurt.

“It’s a lot to unpack,” Johnson said. “In this we’ve also had two very young people who were also victimized. Bullets don’t have a name.”

The mayor urged anyone with information about the mass shooting to come forward and contact the Savannah Police Department.