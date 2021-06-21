Cloudy icon
Georgia scout troops arrive to empty lots, not Airbnb rentals in Florida Keys

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Two groups of Boy Scouts from Georgia, 24 of them to be exact, had a sour start to a trip to the Florida Keys when they found out the Airbnb house they had rented didn’t exist, WSVN reports.

The trip, which was meant to be a getaway for some snorkeling, fishing and camping, took a turn when the troops booked two Airbnb rentals that could hold all of them. The troops realized they made a mistake when “both of their separate bookings seemed off. That’s because Mulkey said, it appeared they had rented the same house through different hosts,” WSVN reports.

When they arrived, all they found were mangroves and marshland.

Airbnb said it will give these families a credit for a future stay.

