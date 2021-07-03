Cloudy icon
Georgia

Gator saunters across Jekyll Island beach during family’s stroll

News4Jax.com staff

Photo: Katie Drury

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – A News4Jax viewer said she was taking a leisurely stroll along the beach in Jekyll Island with her children, when a large alligator stopped them in their tracks.

The gator found its way out of the dunes on Thursday and strutted its way into the ocean. The sight occurred just east of Clam Creek near the Jekyll Island fishing pier.

“He didn’t pay us any attention, nor did he care about the 17 horses & riders who were just barely out of his way,” Katie Drury wrote.

Quite the site, indeed. Thank you for sharing, Katie!

