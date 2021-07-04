Cruelty charges as 100 dead animals found in Southeast Georgia

NICHOLLS, Ga. – A Georgia woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said they found more than 100 dead dogs and cats on her property and a number of living animals in poor health.

Local news outlets report Bacon County sheriff’s deputies arrested Terri Lynn Taylor on Tuesday and charged her with two counts of animal cruelty.

Bacon County Sheriff Andy Batten says at least 60 dead cats and at least 40 dead dogs were found on Taylor’s property near Nicholls.

Investigators say Taylor had been offering to foster animals for several years.

The sheriff’s office says surviving animals are now in the care of Guardians of Rescue. The New York-based animal welfare group said Wednesday that 12 animals were receiving veterinary care and that others were in foster care. Guardians of the Rescue said it would seek people to adopt the surviving animals following veterinary treatment and is raising money to cover veterinary expenses.

Taylor was released from jail on Wednesday on $50,000 bail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer representing her. Deputies say additional criminal charges could follow.