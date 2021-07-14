Georgia health officials urge vaccinations as Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are ready for use at a shopping mall in Paris, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. More than 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in less than a day after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Georgia has risen substantially over the past few weeks, mirroring a national trend that has public health experts worried.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at more than 855 Tuesday, up from 365 on June 25. Some 676 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19, according to state data.

Both numbers are nowhere near January peaks, when the seven-day average topped 9,000. But health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated, particularly with the rise of the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus. Only 39% of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated, well below the rate in many other states.

The combination of a fairly low vaccination rate, the highly transmissible delta variant and a general relaxation in mask requirements and other precautions is a “recipe for a potential tinderbox,” said Sarah McCool, a professor in public health at Georgia State University.

McCool said she wants to see whether the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to increase at the same pace over the next week or two, but the rise she’s seen so far is “certainly concerning.”

In the last three weeks, the COVID-19 transmission rate and test positivity rate in Camden County have tripled.

With transmission and hospitalization also up sharply and vaccination rates low, the Camden County Health Department and Southeast Georgia Health System urge unvaccinated residents to take precautions against COVID-19 and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We are very concerned about the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of hospitalized patients,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System. “We had hoped when the vaccine became available to everyone over age 12 we’d see a dramatic reduction in the number of positive cases. Our numbers did decline for a few weeks, but now our COVID-19 volumes have risen again.”

Only 28% of eligible residents in Camden County are fully vaccinated, and only 39% in Glynn County.

“People are gathering and traveling more, there are fewer restrictions in place, and the more contagious delta variant is circulating,” said Angela Hartley, Clinical Director for the Coastal Health District. “When you combine these factors and our low vaccination rate, it’s not surprising to see this jump in cases. We really need more people to get vaccinated.”

The Health Department is partnering with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) to offer a mobile vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the St. Marys First Presbyterian Church at 100 Conyers St. West.

“For those of the ‘wait and see’ mindset, we urge you to get the vaccine now,” said Scherneck. “Even if you believe you’re healthy enough to withstand the illness, get the vaccine to protect your loved ones and your community.”

Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for ages 18 and up.

Free COVID-19 vaccine is also available at the Glynn and Camden County Health Departments. Camden County offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18+ each Thursday, and the Glynn County Health Department offers Pfizer vaccine for ages 12+ every weekday.

There is no cost for vaccination through CORE or the Health Department.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required, and can be made by clicking the appointment link at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.

Pfizer vaccines are available on the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus each Monday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and on the Brunswick Campus each Tuesday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.

If individuals need no-cost transportation to any of these vaccine locations, a ride can be scheduled by calling 866-543-6744.