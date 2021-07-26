Body of missing swimmer recovered from Satilla River

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered Sunday morning from the Satilla River, more than a day after his reported disappearance, authorities said.

David Voss, 24, of Nahunta, was seen getting into the river near the boat landing on Highway 121 sometime Friday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses called authorities about 7 p.m. that evening to report a possible drowning after Voss floated downstream and out of sight of those gathered in the area, the agency said.

DNR, Brantley County emergency management workers and others launched a search for Voss that evening, using a combination of sonar and other methods in hopes of finding him.

The search continued all day Saturday without success. It wasn’t until about 10:45 a.m. Sunday that a fisherman spotted a man floating in the river, according to a DNR spokesperson.

Voss’ body was recovered from the river a short time later.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Voss’ family and friends as they grieve,” Brantley County officials said in a statement announcing his recovery.