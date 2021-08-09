Coastal Georgia hospitals on front lines of latest COVID surge

Hospital capacities in Camden and Ware counties are listed as severe and Coastal Georgia regional hospital representatives will discuss hold a news conference to help residents better understand the “gravity of the situation.”

While Southeast Georgia Health System in Glynn County is faring slightly better, listed as merely “busy.”

“The emergence of the delta variant combined with low vaccination rates is fueling a COVID-19 surge unseen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Sally Silbermann wrote in a statement from said a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District. “Our hospitals are bearing the brunt of this dangerous combination.”

Right now, the state’s medical facility dashboard shows Georgia has 3,334 COVID-19 patients.

Region J, which includes Glynn and Camden counties, shows nearly 24% of patients are classified as COVID-19 patients. Region M, which includes Ware, Brantley and Charlton Counties, 34% of patients were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Camden County’s campus of Coastal hospitals, the current hospitalizations are a lot higher than they were in July or January.

“This is causing a huge strain on our health system,” said Jan Jones, director of patient care services with Coastal Georgia Health System. “Our physicians, our nurses and, really, every department in the hospital.

As of Friday, Camden County was seeing the highest transmission rate in Southeast Georgia -- 1,014 cases per 100,000 residents. That includes positive cases from PCR and antigen tests

Georgia’s low vaccination rates are troubling to those on the front lines. While the state said 47% of Georgians have had their first shot, the rate in Camden and Ware counties is under 40% and under 30% in Brantly and Charlton’s counties.

Southeast Georgia Health System’s chief medical officer, Alan Brown, told News4Jax last week, that the health system could reach the point of running out of beds in the coming days.

“In order for us to get herd immunity, if we’re able to take the vaccine, you have to take it. Because there’s a percentage of the herd that just can’t take the vaccine or get protected, like the kids under the age of 12 or compromised patients,” Brown said.

We’ll carry Monday’s news conference at 10 a.m. and update this story with the latest details.