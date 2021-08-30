Georgia girl, 5, killed by falling monument in Blackshear

A photo submitted anonymously appears to show the stone monument involved in the tragic accident.

A 5-year-old Pierce County, Georgia girl died Monday after a stone monument collapsed and fell on her.

The accident happened about 7:45 p.m. while the girl and her 8-year-old sister were playing at the Lee Street Resource Center in Blackshear, according to the Blackshear Police Department.

Chief of Police Chris Wright told News4Jax the older girl jumped off the stone monument, which sent it toppling over. Chief Wright said the monument fell and landed on the 5-year-old girl.

The girl, a kindergarten student at Blackshear Elementary, was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m. Monday, the chief said.

It’s believed the two sisters lived about a block away from the Lee Street Resource Center.

