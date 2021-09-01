Cousin of woman killed during raid by Camden County deputies arrested

WOODBINE, Ga. – The cousin of a 37-year-old Camden County woman who was shot and killed as deputies serving a drug-related search warrant in May was arrested Wednesday.

Latoya James, 37, was killed during the raid of the Woodbine home of her cousin, Varshaun Brown, 47. Brown was injured and was hospitalized.

Nearly four months later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Brown and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

GBI said there was an exchange of gunfire when the deputies raided James’ home but the agency has not said who fired the first shot or who fired the shot that killed James.

James’ Family is suing Camden County and the Sheriff’s Office for $25 million for her death.

