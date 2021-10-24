Georgia health departments to offer COVID-19 boosters

ATLANTA – Georgia’s local health departments will begin offering more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Tuesday, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that shots will be available for people who had previously received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Public health departments are already offering booster shots for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The following groups are eligible for boosters:

People 65 and older.

Adults who live in long-term care such as nursing homes.

Aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions

Aged 18 and older with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where you work or live.

The state is also recommending boosters for any adult who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago. People who received Pfizer or Moderna should seek a booster six months after the earlier vaccination sequence was completed.

The eligibility rules for Pfizer and Moderna recipients are the same. If you were initially vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer, you are eligible for a booster dose six months after your last dose if you meet at least one of the following criteria:

Mixing of vaccine brands is allowed; you are permitted to get a booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson, regardless of which vaccine you received initially.

Not every health department has every brand of COVID-19 vaccine, so we encourage residents to check our scheduling website, chdcovidvax.org, to see which vaccines are available at each location. If you need assistance with scheduling, you may call our COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 912-230-5506. The call center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.