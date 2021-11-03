Lawyers to seat jury for Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial from pool of 65

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan in courtroom during jury selection in their trial on murder charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Fla. – It took 11 days for a judge and panel of lawyers to agree on a pool of 65 Glynn County residents qualified to hear the murder charges against three men accused in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Court observers believe they will seat a jury of 12 plus four alternates as early as Wednesday afternoon.

All of the qualified jurors were to be brought into the courtroom in large groups Wednesday afternoon as the attorneys decide who to keep and who to strike silently.

After a discussion at the beginning of the day, Juror 219 was dismissed from the pool because she has video tributes to Arbery on her TikTok account. She left the courtroom shaking her head.

The judge then admonished the defense for being overly aggressive in its questioning.

“These people who came in for jury selection went through a long and arduous process,” Walmsley said. “Parties need to be very careful because it can start alienating people. It can really start pushing people’s buttons.”

Ad

“That’s going to take time to bring those people through the court and strike. And then, hopefully, we’ll be left with some considerable amount of time to work through motions,” said attorney Jason Sheffield, an attorney representing Travis McMichael -- the man shown on video shooting Arbery. “So we may not be getting to opening statements until Thursday, maybe Thursday afternoon, maybe Friday,” Sheffield told WTOC-TV.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery’s death.

Among the defense motions still pending. are several dealing with evidence and one that asks that the trial be moved out of Glynn County.

Sheffield was also asked if a motion to change the location of the trial is being considered by the defense. He says it’s not off the table, and a decision on whether or not to file a motion to change venue would be made very soon.

Ad

FULL COVERAGE: The Ahmaud Arbery Case | Live stream of jury selection

More than 200 people were screened before the court filled the qualified pool. Leaving the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, the attorney representing Bryan said he appreciates the time potential jurors have taken to participate in the jury selection process.

“I think all the lawyers are pleased that we’re getting close to having a group of jurors qualified and get this process moving along,” attorney Kevin Gough said. “Everybody’s worked real hard at it.”

Gough also says, for the most part, he’s pleased with the honesty of potential jurors during voir dire -- the formal examination of prospective jurors under oath.

Walmsley announced earlier in the week that the court will also meet on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Prosecutors have told prospective jurors the trial could last through Nov. 17 -- the Friday before Thanksgiving.