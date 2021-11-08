Prosecution to call more witnesses in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski speaks during opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – More witnesses are expected to testimony Monday in the trial of three men charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The first witness -- the first Glynn County police officer who responded to Arbery’s death -- was close enough to hear the shots and arrived on the scene minutes after the shooting. Officer William Duggan’s graphic body camera footage of the final moments of Ahmaud Arbery’s life.

He testified about his exchange with one of the defendants, Travis McMichael, who claims he shot Arbery with a shotgun in self-defense while trying to make a citizen’s arrest.

“(I) didn’t know who he was at the time. I could see he was covered in blood. There was blood all over. I remember at some point asking if he was OK,” Duggan said. “It was a quick reply of uh, basically, “No, I’m not OK. I just f****** killed somebody.”

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are on trial for murder and other charges in Arbery’s death.

In her opening statement Friday, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the men pursued Arbery after assuming he was a burglar but having no proof he had stolen anything.

“They assumed that he must have committed some crime that day,” Dunikoski said. “He tried to run around their truck and get way from these strangers, total strangers, who had already told him that they would kill him. And then they killed him.”

An attorney for Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery three times, put the shooting in a much different light. Attorney Robert Rubin described Arbery to the overwhelmingly white jury as “an intruder” who had four times been recorded on video “plundering around” a neighboring house under construction.

Both McMichaels gave chase, hoping to detain Arbery until police arrived, Rubin said, but Arbery refused to stop and lunged toward McMichael and his gun.

“It is a horrible, horrible video, and it’s tragic that Ahmaud Arbery lost his life,” Rubin said. “But at that point, Travis McMichael is acting in self-defense. He did not want to encounter Ahmaud Arbery physically. He was only trying to stop him for the police.”

Arbery’s killing on Feb . 23, 2020, was largely ignored until the video leaked and deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.

That infamous cell phone video of the men chasing Arbery shot by Bryan was also shown in court.

For Arbery’s mother, it was the first time she’d seen it all the way through.

“I avoided the video for the last 18 months and I thought it was time to get familiar with what happened to Ahmaud in the last few moments of his life,” Wanda Cooper Jones said.

There’s no word yet on who will testify Monday but we do expect to hear from several more witnesses for the state.