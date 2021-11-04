March through Brunswick planned for Thursday as Arbery jury selection complete

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Transformative Justice Coalition is planning a march from Glynn County courthouse through downtown Brunswick Thursday. Black Voters Matter, Georgia NOW and members of Ahmaud Arbery’s family are expected to be a part of the march.

This march is happening one day after one Black man, three white men and 12 white women were chosen for the jury in the case of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan. The three men are on trial, charged with chasing, shooting and killing 25-year-old Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020.

Race is a central issue in the case involving the death of Arbery. Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis, both white, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, a Black man, in a pickup truck. A neighbor, Bryan, a white man, joined the chase in his own truck and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

The Glynn Unified Command posted the route of the march on Twitter and indicated the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department is providing traffic control. It begins at 2 p.m. and includes a walk to the Arbery mural and the Dixville neighborhood.