Georgia environmental regulators propose $3M fine for Golden Ray shipping firm

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. – State environmental regulators are proposing a $3 million fine for the Hyundai Glovis Co. logistics and shipping firm, the company behind the Golden Ray cargo ship that overturned in the St. Simons Sound two years ago.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division says pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the South Korean cargo ship were discharged into the water.

Video released earlier this month shows crews removing cars leftover after the Golden Ray was cut up and hauled away. Video from August showed the shoreline covered in oil that leaked out of the ship.

Cleanup crews collected more than 35,000 pounds of oiled sand.

Hyundai will have a year to either pay the penalty or submit a plan for a proposed “supplemental environmental project” and obtain a reduced penalty.