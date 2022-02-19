58º
Georgia

Glynn County man dies next day from injuries suffered in fight, police say

Man he fought with now facing felony murder charge, Glynn County police say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Glynn County man is facing a felony murder charge after a man he got into a fight with died at the hospital from his injuries, police said.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, 34-year-old Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, of Brunswick, got into a fight Friday night with the victim at a home on Townsend Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. and found the man with serious injuries from the fight. Investigators said Hernandez-Rodriguez had fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick then later flown to UF Health for further treatment. He died Saturday afternoon from his injuries, police said.

Investigators were able to find Hernandez-Rodriguez at his home and initially charged him with aggravated assault. They said he will now face a felony murder charge also because the victim died.

Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name until his family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact GCPD Investigations at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

