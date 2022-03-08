Special election for Spaceport Camden to be held Tuesday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Camden County voters will take to the polls Tuesday to determine the future of a planned Spaceport. Last month, a judge ruled there were enough signatures on a petition calling for the referendum. The FAA granted the spaceport a license last December, which would allow for 12 launches a year. Before that happens, the county needs to secure the site.

Voters will be asked to answer a single question, and it centers on whether they believe the county’s power to purchase the launch site should be repealed. The question reads on the ballot:

“Shall the resolutions of the Board of Commissioners of Camden County, Georgia authorizing the Option Contract with Union Carbide Corporation and Camden County’s right and option to purchase the property described therein be repealed.”

A “yes” vote would mean a voter wants it repealed. A “no” vote means they support the county’s purchase. Steve Howard is county administrator and says Spaceport Camden would launch more than rockets. He says it would bring research, development, STEM programs, and manufacturing that would give Georgia a long-term competitive edge.

Ad

“I always say there’s always a natural tendency for people to say why things can’t work,” Howard said. “Those are game-changers. Those are catalyst moments. And currently, you know, this is just an idle asset. What an opportunity to lift this whole coast and do some amazing things. And create these high-tech jobs right here for rural Georgia.”

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the Innovation Research Park of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Since 2012, Camden County on the Georgia-Florida line has doggedly pursued plans to build and operate the 13th licensed U.S. commercial rocket launchpad for blasting satellites into orbit. The Federal Aviation Administration expects to decide next month whether to license the proposed Spaceport Camden to operate as a launch site for hire. (Spaceport Camden via AP)

Proponents also say Spaceport Camden would boost the local economy and bring tourism to the small county. Camden County resident, Steve Weinkle, isn’t convinced.

Monday morning, Weinkle was spotted waving signs and standing in front of a vehicle billboard urging his fellow residents to vote “yes” to derail the purchase.

“About 6 to 1 cars react in some positive way,” Weinkle said. “Either honking their horns, or give us a thumbs up, or stopping and opening their window to give us ‘atta boys’ for the effort we’re putting out.”

Weinkle has followed the developments for years and says the millions of dollars the county has already spent for the launchpad is wasted spending. The 4,000-acre location the county looking to build the launch site on is along the Cumberland Island National Seashore and is currently owned by the Union Carbide Corporation. It was one of the sites considered for the Apollo program before Florida was selected instead. Weinkle believes the proposed location is a safety risk.

Ad

“This would be the first spaceport where rockets are launched over people living in their private homes just five miles down range,” Weinkle said. “And the first time they would be launched over an active national seashore.”

The Camden County Supervisor of Elections says 2,500 people cast their ballots during early voting. Howard and Weinkle will pay close attention to the results.

“It is viewed by people who are viewed by people who are fed up with government,” Weinkle said. “And government ignoring their constituents.”

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity,” Howard said. “And again, it’s never been about just the rocket launching, it’s about everything else around it.”

It would only take a simple majority, 51%, to block the purchase. If not, it can go through, and the spaceport could see up to 12 launches a year. The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.