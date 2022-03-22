District attorney won’t pursue prosecution in Aug. 2020 shooting involving Kingsland officer

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A district attorney on Tuesday announced he would not be pursuing a criminal prosecution with regard to a case involving an officer with the Kingsland Police Department who fatally shot a man in August 2020.

Officers responded to the Camden Way Apartments on Aug. 23, 2020, in reference to a 911 caller who heard screaming.

According to a news release from District Attorney Keith Higgins’ office, on the night of the call, officers looked through a front window of the residence and saw a woman on a couching holding something to her face, and a man — later identified as Gearil L. Williams — sitting in a chair.

The news release states the officers identified themselves, instructed Williams to open the door and that Williams refused, moving to block the door while the woman was signaling for officers to come in. Investigators said the woman ran toward the rear of the apartment, and Williams ran toward the rear bedroom, following her, as officers attempted to kick in the front door to gain entry.

Investigators said the bedroom door was then blocked by Williams. Sgt. George, who investigators said ran outside, broke a bedroom window and saw Williams holding the woman in his right arm and a knife in his left hand. Investigators said George told Williams to drop the knife and Williams yelled for the officers to shoot him.

According to the news release, when Williams made a downward motion with the knife, George fired his weapon.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for cuts to her face sustained during the dispute. No officers were injured.