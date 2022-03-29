Free STD screenings at Camden, Glynn county health departments in April

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria. (Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP)

Health departments around the Coastal Health District will offer free, confidential screenings for sexually transmitted diseases in April in observance of STD Awareness Month.

About 1 in 5 people have an STD and half of all new STD cases are in young people between the ages of 15 and 24, the health department said.

“We really want to raise awareness about STDs and make it convenient for people to come in and get screened,” said Diane DeVore, Public Health Educator & Communicable Disease Specialist for the Coastal Health District. “A lot of STDs don’t have symptoms. The only way to know is to get tested.”

All STDs can be treated and many can be cured. Left untreated, STDs can cause increased risk of getting or giving HIV, long-term abdominal pain, infertility, and other serious health issues.

These health departments will offer STD screenings at no cost* on the following dates:

Camden County Health Department: 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys and 1501 Georgia Avenue, Woodbine Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14: 8 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3:30 p.m. No appointment necessary.

Glynn County Health Department 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick Thursday, April 14: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Slots are limited & appointments are required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule.



*There is normally a fee attached to STD screenings. Screenings will be offered at no cost only during the days and times outlined above.

For a list of other counties offering the free testing, click here.