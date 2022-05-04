When, where to early vote in Southeast Georgia

(John Bazemore, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A voter submits an absentee ballot in an official drop box during early voting in October 2020.

Voting in the primary for Georgia governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and other statewide offices plus members of the state legislature, local commissions and school boards is underway.

Early voting continues at county offices and some alternative locations on weekdays and Saturdays in every county through Friday, May 20. There is no early voting on Sundays. Scroll down for locations and hours for each area county.

All neighborhood voting precincts be will open on Election Day, May 24.

You can go to My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website for your voter information. That’s where you can confirm that you’re registered to vote, verify your current address, see a sample ballot and find your specific polling place.

Early voting in Georgia is also known as absentee in-person voting. No matter your assigned precinct, all registered voters go to their county’s early voting site(s). You’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card.

Ad

Brantley County’s only early voting site at the elections office is open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through May 20.

County elections office - 10305 North Main Street, Nahunta ( Directions

Camden County offers one voting location for the two weeks of early voting and three locations for the third and final week, each open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays, staying open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Camden County Annex Building Community Room - 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland - open Mondays through Fridays May 2 through 20

Three Rivers Church - 101 Miller Street, St. Marys - open only Monday through Friday, May 16-20

Government Services Complex, Elections Office - 200 E. 4th Street, Woodbine - open only Monday through Friday, May 16-20

Charlton County offers early voting Mondays through Fridays through May 20 plus Saturday, May 14 at its election office in Folkston, plus a location in Saint George open Saturday, May 7.

Elections & Registration Office - 1520 Third Street, Suite C - Folkston (Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Saint George Community Center, 13063 Florida Avenue, Saint George (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 only)

Glynn County offers three early voting locations. Each are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Board of Elections Office - 1815 Gloucester Street, Brunswick (Directions

Ballard Community Building - 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick ( Directions

Fire Station #2 - 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island ( Directions

Ware County offers early voting Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elections Office - 408 Tebeau Street. Waycross ( Directions

To vote absentee, ballots must be requested by May 13 and received by your county elections office -- either by mail or dropped off in person -- by May 24.