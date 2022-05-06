Georgia Primary: What’s on your ballot?

You probably know early voting is underway in Georgia and have likely heard the names Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate.

And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of state before December 2020, thanks to former President Donald Trump, you’re likely aware that Trump’s followers don’t want Brad Raffensperger to win re-election to what is traditionally a low-profile job.

When you go to vote either early, absentee or at your precinct on May 24, be prepared to see scores of other candidates on your primary ballot running for more than a dozen state and local offices. Especially if you’re a Republican.

Scroll down to read about everyone running for statewide offices and the U.S. House and state legislative seats representing Southeast Georgia. To see who’s on local ballots, go directly to voters guides for Camden, Glynn and Ware counties. A look at the local races in Brantley, Charlton, Clinch and Pierce county will be posted soon.

Ad

MORE: When, where to vote early in the Georgia Primary

U.S. Senate

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Six men are running to be the Republican candidate on the November General Election ballot. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two advance to a runoff scheduled for June 21.

Gary Black is the current Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture. Before becoming commissioner, Black co-managed the Georgia Food Industry Partnership. He also served as president of the Georgia Agribusiness Council and as a field representative in the Georgia Farm Bureau. ( is the current Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture. Before becoming commissioner, Black co-managed the Georgia Food Industry Partnership. He also served as president of the Georgia Agribusiness Council and as a field representative in the Georgia Farm Bureau. ( Campaign bio

Josh Clark - Born in Atlanta, Clark’s professional experience includes owning a nutraceutical distribution company and a real estate and management company. He was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, representing District 98 from 2011 to 2015. ( - Born in Atlanta, Clark’s professional experience includes owning a nutraceutical distribution company and a real estate and management company. He was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, representing District 98 from 2011 to 2015. ( Campaign bio

Kelvin King graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served as an officer. His professional experience included working in procurement, business development and construction. King also founded Osprey Management, a construction firm. ( graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served as an officer. His professional experience included working in procurement, business development and construction. King also founded Osprey Management, a construction firm. ( Campaign bio

Jonathan McColumn received a BA from Georgia College in 1986 and master’s degrees from Elmira College (1992), Webster University (2002) and U.S. Army War College (2010). McColumn worked as a clergyman, a general officer in the U.S. Army and an instructor at Phoenix University. ( received a BA from Georgia College in 1986 and master’s degrees from Elmira College (1992), Webster University (2002) and U.S. Army War College (2010). McColumn worked as a clergyman, a general officer in the U.S. Army and an instructor at Phoenix University. ( Campign bio

Latham Saddler graduated from the University of Georgia and has a master’s in International Affairs from Georgia Tech. He served as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer and was director of intelligence programs for the National Security Council. Saddler also worked as a White House Fellow from 2018 to 2019. ( graduated from the University of Georgia and has a master’s in International Affairs from Georgia Tech. He served as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer and was director of intelligence programs for the National Security Council. Saddler also worked as a White House Fellow from 2018 to 2019. ( Campaign bio

Herschel Walker attended the University of Georgia where he was an All-American in both football and track-and-field, leaving college after winning 1982 Heisman Trophy to play in the USFL and NFL. Since leaving sports, he has worked for a number of food-supply businesses. Former President Donald Trump appointed Walker as chair of the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018. ( attended the University of Georgia where he was an All-American in both football and track-and-field, leaving college after winning 1982 Heisman Trophy to play in the USFL and NFL. Since leaving sports, he has worked for a number of food-supply businesses. Former President Donald Trump appointed Walker as chair of the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018. ( Campaign bio

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Tamara Johnson-Shealey was born and raised in Chatham County with deep family roots in Effingham County. She is lead advocate of Reparations Sunday, an initiative that connects churches to the reparations movement, president of The Concerned Beauty and Barber Professionals and senior advocate of Politics Beauty and Barber. She has a BS from DeVry University and a Juris Master’s Degree from Emory University School of Law. ( was born and raised in Chatham County with deep family roots in Effingham County. She is lead advocate of Reparations Sunday, an initiative that connects churches to the reparations movement, president of The Concerned Beauty and Barber Professionals and senior advocate of Politics Beauty and Barber. She has a BS from DeVry University and a Juris Master’s Degree from Emory University School of Law. ( Campaign bio

Raphael Warnock is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate seat he won in January 2021 when he defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. He has served as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005. He also chaired the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group founded by Stacey Abrams from 2017 to 2020. Warnock earned a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in 1991 and a master’s degree in divinity, a master’s degree in philosophy, and Ph.D. from Union Theological Seminary. ( is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate seat he won in January 2021 when he defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. He has served as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005. He also chaired the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group founded by Stacey Abrams from 2017 to 2020. Warnock earned a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in 1991 and a master’s degree in divinity, a master’s degree in philosophy, and Ph.D. from Union Theological Seminary. ( Campaign bio

Georgia governor

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Five candidates are running to be the Republican candidate on the November General Election ballot. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two advance to a runoff scheduled for June 21.

Catherine Davis was born in Stamford, Connecticut. Davis earned a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University in 1973 and studied at the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Her career experience includes being president of the nonprofit organization The Restoration Project and a Fortune 500 human resources manager. ( was born in Stamford, Connecticut. Davis earned a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University in 1973 and studied at the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Her career experience includes being president of the nonprofit organization The Restoration Project and a Fortune 500 human resources manager. ( Campaign website

Brian Kemp is running for re-election as governor of Georgia. Kemp defeated former state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) in the 2018 election by just over 1 percentage point, succeeding term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal (R). Kemp first won elected office in 2012, when he unseated state Sen. Doug Haines (D). In 2006, Kemp ran for agriculture commissioner but was defeated in the Republican primary. Four years later, then-Gov. Sonny Perdue (R) appointed Kemp to the Georgia Secretary of State office vacated by Karen Handel (R), who had resigned to run for governor. He was re-elected to that post twice. Before entering elected office, Kemp was a small business owner, managing Athens-based Kemp Properties. ( is running for re-election as governor of Georgia. Kemp defeated former state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) in the 2018 election by just over 1 percentage point, succeeding term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal (R). Kemp first won elected office in 2012, when he unseated state Sen. Doug Haines (D). In 2006, Kemp ran for agriculture commissioner but was defeated in the Republican primary. Four years later, then-Gov. Sonny Perdue (R) appointed Kemp to the Georgia Secretary of State office vacated by Karen Handel (R), who had resigned to run for governor. He was re-elected to that post twice. Before entering elected office, Kemp was a small business owner, managing Athens-based Kemp Properties. ( Campaign bio

David Perdue was a member of the U.S. Senate from Georgia from January 2015, replacing retiring incumbent Saxby Chambliss (R). Perdue was defeated by Democrat Jon Ossoff in January 2021. Prior to running for Senate, Perdue served as CEO of Reebok, Dollar General and Pillowtex. ( was a member of the U.S. Senate from Georgia from January 2015, replacing retiring incumbent Saxby Chambliss (R). Perdue was defeated by Democrat Jon Ossoff in January 2021. Prior to running for Senate, Perdue served as CEO of Reebok, Dollar General and Pillowtex. ( Campaign website

Kandiss Taylor was born in Baxley, Georgia. She received a bachelor’s degree in 2003, a master’s degree in 2005 and a specialist’s degree in 2006 from Georgia Southern University. She also received a Ph.D. from Regent University in 2014. Taylor’s professional experience includes working as a student services coordinator and she is certified in early childhood teaching and in school counseling. ( was born in Baxley, Georgia. She received a bachelor’s degree in 2003, a master’s degree in 2005 and a specialist’s degree in 2006 from Georgia Southern University. She also received a Ph.D. from Regent University in 2014. Taylor’s professional experience includes working as a student services coordinator and she is certified in early childhood teaching and in school counseling. ( Campaign website

Tom Williams - Little information is available about Williams. One news site described him as a civil service retiree. We could not find a campaign website or social media account for Williams.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Even though there’s only one candidate for governor on the Democratic side, her name will appear on the ballot.

Stacey Abrams graduated from Avondale High School and has earned degrees from Spelman College, the University of Texas, and Yale University Law School. Shas owned a business and worked as a partner in Insomnia LLC; the CEO of Sage Works LLC; was deputy city attorney for the city of Atlanta; special counsel to Sutherland, Asbill and Brennan; and a teacher at Spelman College and Yale University. She was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, District 89 in 2006 and served as House minority leader from 2011 to 2017. Abrams resigned her state House seat in August 2017 to run for governor in 2018, losing to Republican Brian Kemp but just over 1 percentage point. She founded and continues to lead the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group. ( graduated from Avondale High School and has earned degrees from Spelman College, the University of Texas, and Yale University Law School. Shas owned a business and worked as a partner in Insomnia LLC; the CEO of Sage Works LLC; was deputy city attorney for the city of Atlanta; special counsel to Sutherland, Asbill and Brennan; and a teacher at Spelman College and Yale University. She was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, District 89 in 2006 and served as House minority leader from 2011 to 2017. Abrams resigned her state House seat in August 2017 to run for governor in 2018, losing to Republican Brian Kemp but just over 1 percentage point. She founded and continues to lead the New Georgia Project, a voter registration group. ( Campaign bio

Lieutenant governor

Republican Geoff Duncan is not seeking re-election as Georgia’s lieutenant governor. Four Republicans and nine Democrats qualified to run for the office in 2022. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the party primary, the two receiving the most votes will meet in a runoff scheduled for June 21. The winners will face Libertarian Ryan Grahame in November.

Ad

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Burt Jones - a business owner from Jackson, Georgia ( - a business owner from Jackson, Georgia ( Campaign website

Mack McGregor - a manufacturing supervisor from LaFayette, Georgia ( - a manufacturing supervisor from LaFayette, Georgia ( Campaign website

Butch Miller - an automobile dealer from Gainesville, Georgia ( - an automobile dealer from Gainesville, Georgia ( Campaign website

Jeanne Seaver - a business owner from Savannah ( - a business owner from Savannah ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Secretary of State

Three Republican challengers and five Democrats will try to unseat incumbent Brad Raffensperger. If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote in either party primary, the two with the most votes will face either other in a runoff on June 21.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Attorney general

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Chris Carr - incumbent attorney general in Atlanta ( - incumbent attorney general in Atlanta ( Campaign website

John Gordon - business owner ( - business owner ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Jennifer “Jen” Jordan - attorney from Atlanta ( - attorney from Atlanta ( Campaign website

Christian Wise Smith - attorney from Atlanta ( - attorney from Atlanta ( Campaign website

Commissioner of agriculture

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Tyler Harper - farmer from Ocilla, Georgia ( - farmer from Ocilla, Georgia ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Winfred Dukes - farmer/contractor from Albany ( - farmer/contractor from Albany ( Campaign website

Nakita Hemingway - farmer/realtor from Dacula, Georgia ( - farmer/realtor from Dacula, Georgia ( Campaign website

Fred Swann - farm owner from Oakwood, Georgia ( - farm owner from Oakwood, Georgia ( Campaign website

Commissioner of insurance

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Ben Cowart - real estate developer from Johns Creek, Georgia (No campaign website listed)

John King - incumbent commissioner of agriculture from Roswell, Georgia ( - incumbent commissioner of agriculture from Roswell, Georgia ( Campaign website

Patrick Witt - legal consultant from Atlanta ( - legal consultant from Atlanta ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Raphael Baker - insurance sales/entrepreneur ( - insurance sales/entrepreneur ( Campaign website

Janice Laws Robinson - self employed in Newnan, Georgia ( - self employed in Newnan, Georgia ( Campaign website

Matthew Wilson - attorney from Atlanta ( - attorney from Atlanta ( Campaign website

State school superintendent

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

John D. Barge - retired in Rome, Georgia ( - retired in Rome, Georgia ( Campaign website

Richard Woods - incumbent state school superintendent from Tifton, Georgia ( - incumbent state school superintendent from Tifton, Georgia ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Currey Hitchens - attorney ( - attorney ( Campaign website

Jaha Howard - pediatric dentist in Atlanta ( - pediatric dentist in Atlanta ( Campaign website

James Morrow Jr. - teacher/coach from Powder Springs, Georgia (No campaign website listed)

Alisha Thomas Searcy - former superintendent/business owner from Power Springs, Georgia ( - former superintendent/business owner from Power Springs, Georgia ( Campaign website

Commissioner of labor

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Kartik Bhatt - businessman from Wacworth, Georgia ( - businessman from Wacworth, Georgia ( Campaign website

Mike Coan - deputy commissioner, department of labor from White, Georgia ( - deputy commissioner, department of labor from White, Georgia ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

William “Will” Boddie - attorney from East Point, Georgia ( - attorney from East Point, Georgia ( Campaign website

Thomas Deane - courier from Atlanta (No campaign website listed)

Nicole Horn - entrepreneur in Atlanta ( - entrepreneur in Atlanta ( Campaign website

Lester G. Jackson III - dentist in Savannah, Georgia ( - dentist in Savannah, Georgia ( Campaign website

Nadia Surrency - entrepreneur and philanthropist in Atlanta ( - entrepreneur and philanthropist in Atlanta ( Campaign website

Public Service Commission, District 3

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Fitz Johnson - member of Public Safety Commission in Atlanta ( - member of Public Safety Commission in Atlanta ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Shelia Edwards - publisher/business owner in Mableton, Georgia ( - publisher/business owner in Mableton, Georgia ( Campaign website

Chandra Farley - business owner ( - business owner ( Campaign website

Missy Moore - commercial insurance agency owner in Decatur, Georgia ( - commercial insurance agency owner in Decatur, Georgia ( Campaign website

Public Service Commission, District 2

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Tim Echols - incumbent public service commissioner from Hoschton, Georgia ( - incumbent public service commissioner from Hoschton, Georgia ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Patty Durand - former president/CEO of Smart Energy Consumer Collab ( - former president/CEO of Smart Energy Consumer Collab ( Campaign website

Russell Edwards - Athens/Clark County commissioner (No campaign website listed)

Georgia’s 1st Congressional District

One of Georgia’s 14 seats in the U.S. House represents Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware counties.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Earl “Buddy” Carter - A pharmacist who has held this seat in Congress since 2015. Prior to election to this seat, Carter was mayor of Pooler, Georgia, served in the Georgia House and Senate. He lives in Savannah with a wife and four children. ( - A pharmacist who has held this seat in Congress since 2015. Prior to election to this seat, Carter was mayor of Pooler, Georgia, served in the Georgia House and Senate. He lives in Savannah with a wife and four children. ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Joyce Marie Griggs - Born in Bethel, North Carolina, Griggs served in the U.S. Army and reached the rank of lieutenant colonel. She earned a B.A. from North Carolina Central University. Griggs’ career experience includes owning a business in Garden City, Georgia ( - Born in Bethel, North Carolina, Griggs served in the U.S. Army and reached the rank of lieutenant colonel. She earned a B.A. from North Carolina Central University. Griggs’ career experience includes owning a business in Garden City, Georgia ( Campaign website

Wade Herring - After graduating from Central High School in Macon, Georgia, Herring earned a law degree from the University of Georgia. His career experience includes working as a lawyer and judicial clerk. Herring has served with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club and Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy lawyer. ( - After graduating from Central High School in Macon, Georgia, Herring earned a law degree from the University of Georgia. His career experience includes working as a lawyer and judicial clerk. Herring has served with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club and Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy lawyer. ( Campaign website

Michelle L. Munroe - She was born at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida, and served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 2020. She earned a master’s degree in midwifery and a doctorate in nursing practice. ( - She was born at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida, and served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 2020. She earned a master’s degree in midwifery and a doctorate in nursing practice. ( Campaign website

Georgia’s 8th Congressional District

This South Central Georgia U.S. House seat includes Clinch County.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Austin Scott - Member of Congress from Tifton, Georgia. Before his election in 2011 he is agent and owner with The Southern Group and was senior agent with The Principal Financial Group. He has a BBA in risk management and insurance from the University of Georgia. ( - Member of Congress from Tifton, Georgia. Before his election in 2011 he is agent and owner with The Southern Group and was senior agent with The Principal Financial Group. He has a BBA in risk management and insurance from the University of Georgia. ( Campaign website

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Darrius Butler - Pastor in Warner Robins with degree from Carver College. He founded a non-profit and has served as the chair of the Boys & Girls Club. ( - Pastor in Warner Robins with degree from Carver College. He founded a non-profit and has served as the chair of the Boys & Girls Club. ( Campaign website

Georgia State Senate, District 3

Represents Brantley Camden, Charlton, Glynn and part of Ware counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)

Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick ( - business owner from Brunswick ( Campaign website

Georgia State Senate, District 8

Includes Clinch, Pierce and part of Ware counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

Russ Goodman - The incumbent, a Republican and a farmer from Homerville, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 167

Represents part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

Buddy DeLoach - The incumbent, a Republican who lives in Shellman Bluff and retired after a career in insurance, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 174

Includes Brantley, Charlton, Clinch and part of Ware County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

John Corbett - The incumbent, a Republican business owner and farmer who lives in Slake Park, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 176

Includes part of Ware County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

Ad

James Burchett - The incumbent, a Republican who co-owns a law firm in Waycross, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 178

Includes Pierce County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Cason Carbaugh - coffee shop owner ( - coffee shop owner ( Campaign website

Steven Meeks - incumbent state representative and a farmer in Screven ( - incumbent state representative and a farmer in Screven ( Campaign Facebook page

Georgia State House, District 179

Includes part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Bob Duncan - incumbent state representative, a builder/developer who lives in St. Simons Island ( - incumbent state representative, a builder/developer who lives in St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

John C. Killgallon - from St. Simons Island, works in senior care marketing (No campaign website listed)

Georgia State House, District 180

Includes part of Camden and Glynn counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Steven Sainz - the incumbent state representative is CEO of Camden Connection ( - the incumbent state representative is CEO of Camden Connection ( Campaign website

Cody Smith - a small business owner in St. Marys (No campaign website listed)

Candidate information was collected from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, individual county elections offices and Ballotpedia.com.