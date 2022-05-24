County commission: Supporter, opponent of Spaceport Camden project take GOP primary wins

In Camden County, Georgia, two Republican primaries for the county commission tie into the controversial Spaceport Camden project.

In Camden County, Georgia, two Republican primaries for the county commission tie into the controversial Spaceport Camden project.

It’s one of the main reasons two of the candidates decided to mount challenges.

The county’s leadership has been continuing to develop an ambitious Spaceport project on the outskirts of Woodbine, but a referendum that would have advanced the land sale to make the project happen was rejected by roughly 75% of voters earlier this year.

That’s the main ideological split between candidates Martin Turner and Steve Weinkle, who are both Republicans. Turner has said he’s in support of the Spaceport project, while Weinkle has been leading the charge against it.

With 51% of the vote (782 votes), Turner took the primary win in District 2. Weinkle received 49% of the vote (743 votes).

Chuck Clark, also a Republican, was holding the District 2 seat – but is not running for re-election.

Ad

In District 4, the chair of the board of commissioners and Spaceport supporter — Gary Blount — was hoping for a second term, but Jim Goodman, a St. Mary’s City Councilman and vocal opponent of the Spaceport project, emerged victorious in the primary with 55% of the vote (925 votes) to Blount’s 45% of the vote (742 votes).