82º

LIVE

Georgia

3.9 magnitude Georgia earthquake felt as far south as Brunswick

Earthquake ties for 5th strongest on record in the area

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Georgia, Weather, Environment
3.9 magnitude earthquake reported near Statesboro, Georgia just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

People living in parts of Georgia woke up to an earthquake Saturday morning.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 4.5 magnitude from the United States Geological Survey but was confirmed as a 3.9, which is considered minor.

Still, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG, Saturday’s quake ties for the fifth strongest on record in the area. The strongest earthquake ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.

The center was just outside of Statesboro, and according to WKMG, the earthquake was reportedly felt as far south as Brunswick, and as far north as Columbia, South Carolina. Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake east of Stillmore, and light shaking was also felt in the Atlanta metro area.

It comes a day after a 2.5 magnitude quake shook the area near Harlem in Columbia County.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare for the Peach State, WKMG reported. There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater there since 1903.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email