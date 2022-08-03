Monkeypox vaccine program expands in Glynn County, available at Health Dept. starting Friday

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced the Coastal Health District’s monkeypox vaccination program was expanding.

In addition to the Chatham County Health Department in Savannah, the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will also be available at the Glynn County Health Department in Brunswick beginning Aug. 5.

You must have an appointment for vaccination as supply is still limited. Appointments can be scheduled online at coastalhealthdistrict.org/monkeypox. The Health Department said the first batch of appointments filled in less than 24 hours, and appointments are expected to continue to fill quickly. Additional appointments will be added as more vaccine arrives.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 or older and meet the following criteria: