Report: Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste stepping down

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Jacques Battiste, the police chief in Glynn County, is stepping down from his position, according to a report Monday by The Brunswick News, which cited a news release.

News4JAX contacted the Glynn County Police Department and left a message Monday evening for the public information officer in an attempt to independently confirm. Details regarding his resignation were unclear.

Battiste was approved to take over the job in June 2021. He was the Board of Commissioners’ top choice after an extensive search.

Battiste is a veteran of more than 20 years with the FBI. After, he spent a year as campus police chief at Xavier University of Louisiana -- his alma mater. Before taking the job at the Police Department, he had been working as a tactical and training coordinator with Orleans Parish Constable’s Office in New Orleans.