Georgia’s gas tax holiday ends, prices could reach more than $3 a gallon

FILE - A customer readies to pump gas at this Ridgeland, Miss., Costco, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

If you live in Georgia and are filling up your tank — you may notice a price hike.

Drivers will pay about 30 cents more per gallon as Georgia’s gas tax is back after being suspended for close to a year by Governor Brian Kemp.

Georgia drivers saw some of the lowest gas prices in the nation during the gas tax suspension.

According to AAA, the statewide average price for regular gas in Georgia was $2.80 during the gas tax suspension.

Now that the gas sales tax is back, drivers should expect to pay to see prices reach more than $3 per gallon.

Removing the state tax saved Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents for diesel.

The Georgia Legislature passed a bipartisan bill to suspend the gas tax in March 2022, and the governor signed it.

The initial suspension lasted through May and cost the state between $300 million and $400 million in revenue.

Not all gas stations will reflect the 30-cent hike yet. Prices will vary depending on where you go.

Drivers can always check Gas Buddy before filling up their tank to find the cheapest prices in the area.