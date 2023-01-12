Brunswick child care center closed following carbon monoxide exposure, mold issues

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick child care center closed Wednesday due to children and staff being exposed to carbon monoxide and issues with molding.

According to a news release, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) issued an order of emergency closure on Jan. 11 for molding at the Start Childcare Center located on Woodland Way.

The decision to close the facility followed other multiple violations that affected the health, safety, or welfare of children which included improper use of a generator that exposed children and staff to carbon monoxide and an inadequate number of staff caring for children, the release stated.

DECAL has a maximum of 21 days to continue its investigation.

Parents impacted by this situation are urged to contact child resources at qualityrated.org or by calling 877-ALL-GA-KIDS. Parents will be assisted in locating other childcare options, which is a free service provided by DECAL.