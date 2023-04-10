Teen recovering after being revived 3 times following head-on crash in Camden County

ST. MARY, Ga. – A Georgia teen had to be revived multiple times after suffering critical injuries caused by a crash last week in Camden County.

Christopher Fields was life-flighted to the hospital after he was traveling on Highway 40 in St. Marys when a car driving at a high speed crossed over the median and struck Field head-on.

“A good Samaritan actually pulled him out of his vehicle and started CPR while my brother wasn’t breathing,” Logan Field said.

Fields said paramedics had to revive his brother three times before he was taken to the hospital.

“It was very terrifying to see because he did not look the same,” Field said. “It was a really hard thing to look at.”

When his brother arrived at the hospital, doctors were not sure if he was going to make it or not.

After 12 hours, Christopher started to make improvements but doctors still had their concerns.

“They were worried about his brain at that time. His brain was swelling. He had bleeding from the brain from the right side all the way to the back that moved to the left side of his brain,” Field said.

Christopher also suffered severe injuries to his face.

“He has a broken sternum from having CPR done on him three times. He has broken ribs and a broken arm,” Field said.

The family has set up a Cash App account called $Christopherstrong05 to receive donations for medical expenses.