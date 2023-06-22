75º
Georgia

Health officials issue warning after raccoon tests positive for rabies on Jekyll Island

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Rabies Alert

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – After an encounter with a family dog on a bike trail, a raccoon on Jekyll Island in Glynn County tested positive for rabies, Coastal Health District officials said.

Officials said the dog confronted the raccoon Wednesday morning along the East River, and a member of the Jekyll Island Wildlife Response Team captured the raccoon for testing.

After the positive test result was reported Thursday, the dog owner and the response team member were notified.

The officials said that, fortunately, the dog was vaccinated for rabies and has received a rabies booster shot.

“This is an important reminder for residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals. As always, pet owners are also urged to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations,” officials said in a news release.

Several species of wild animals in coastal Georgia, including raccoons, foxes, and bats, can carry rabies. Feral cats and dogs can carry rabies as well.

Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. The Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office has these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

  • Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.
  • Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.
  • Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis. If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.

