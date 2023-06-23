Ware County firefighter dies in rollover fire truck crash

Ware County Fire Rescue firefighter Bobby "Blue" Smith was killed in a fire truck crash on Thursday.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A firefighter with Ware County Fire Rescue died Thursday when the fire truck he was riding in overturned in a crash.

A message from Fire Chief Dee Meadows on the WCFR Facebook page identified the firefighter as Bobby “Blue” Smith.

“Please keep his family, friends and Ware County Fire Rescue in your thoughts and prayers in the upcoming days,” Meadows wrote.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at 12:40 p.m. Thursday to Manor-Millwood Road near Manor Waresboro Road in Ware County for a single-vehicle deadly crash.

The crash investigation determined that a firefighter was driving the county fire truck south on Manor-Millwood Road and the truck traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder and lost control.

The truck then spun counterclockwise as it flipped across the roadway before hitting a tree and landing on its passenger side in the ditch.

Smith, who was the front-seat passenger, died at the scene.

It’s unclear why the fire truck lost control, and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting GSP with the investigation into the crash.