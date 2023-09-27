Glynn County offering drive-thru flu vaccination clinic next week

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of the clinic at 2747 Fourth St. No appointment is needed.

“Getting your flu shot is so important, and we think it should be easy, too,” said Adam Sanchez, Nurse Manager of the Glynn County Health Department. “With our drive-thru clinic, you don’t even have to step out of your car. That’s a great benefit for families with young children, or older adults, or anyone with a busy schedule. Just roll in, get your vaccine, and get on with your day.”

The flu vaccine will be available for everyone aged 6 months and older, including the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors aged 65 and up.

RELATED: How you can get a no-cost flu shot if you are uninsured

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide protection against the flu, so early fall is the best time to get vaccinated. But getting vaccinated any time during the flu season can help protect you.

In addition to the drive-thru event, flu vaccinations are available at the Glynn County Health Department every day during regular clinic hours without an appointment.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. Vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

To get more information on the flu please visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.