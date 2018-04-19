2nd arrest made in Glynn County shooting death

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man was arrested Wednesday night following the arrest earlier this month of his wife in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Glynn County, authorities said.

Akeem Juwon Brown, 31, and his wife, 32-year-old Tiffany Renee Brown, are charged with murder.

Hunters found Corey Proctor, of Brantley County, dead inside a green Dodge Stratus the morning of March 17 on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Investigators said Proctor suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Tiffany Brown was arrested April 5 on a charge of murder. Two weeks later, Akeem Brown was taken into custody at a residence in McIntosh County.

Police said Akeem Brown was arrested late Wednesday evening on a warrant charging him with murder in connection with Proctor's death.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating violent crimes in Glynn County and will work with other partner law enforcement agencies to accomplish this," Police Chief John Powell said Thursday morning.

The Glynn County Police Department has been working with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

