Confederate streets will be renamed after Atlanta mayor signs bill

ATLANTA, Ga. - Three streets will be renamed after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation to rename Confederate Avenue, a press release said on Wednesday.

That means streets that currently have Confederate in their names will be taken down.

On October 1st, City Council voted unanimously 11-0 to approve changing Confederate Avenue to United Avenue, and East Confederate Avenue to United Avenue S.E.

“For our community to truly be One Atlanta, we must write a new chapter in our own history,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “The imagery and symbolism of these names and monuments represent systematic injustice, persecution and cruelty. That is not who we are as a city.”

A third street, Confederate Court, will also be renamed Trestletree Court, the release said.

“I am thrilled and excited to witness this moment with my neighbors who worked tirelessly on this effort," said Councilmember Smith. “The Mayor’s signature on this legislation makes this official and represents who we are and what we are.”

