Camden County commission announces 17% property tax hike

WOODBINE, Ga. - As a result of higher operating and maintenance costs, along with budget increases to pay for additional firefighters, deputies, school resource and court security officers and salary increases, the Camden County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday it plans to increase property taxes.

The commission proposes raising taxes to 15.79 mills, an increase of 17.11% over the rollback millage rate. The millage rate for unincorporated Camden County is tentatively set at 1.655 mills, an increase of 152.29% over the rollback millage rate.

The rollback millage rate is what would produce the same tax revenue as the previous year. Because overall property values have increased over the past year, the millage rate would actually decline unless commissioners voted to increase it.

Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow for people to express their opinions on the tax increase. All three are scheduled in the Commissioners’ Meeting Chambers, 200 East 4th Street, Woodbine.

10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

