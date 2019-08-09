Camden County man convicted of repeatedly raping child under 16

WOODBINE, Fla. - A Camden County jury convicted 38-year-old Burton Daniel Bailey this week of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation, District Attorney Jackie Johnson announced.

After a two-day trial, Bailey was found guilty in the repeated sexual assault of a St. Marys child under the age of 16 from October 2012 to December 2015.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett sentenced Bailey, a Seattle man who fled to California after bonding out after his arrest on these charges in May, to serve two life sentences in prison.

Scarlett ruled that if Bailey should ever be released on parole, he must register as a sex offender and have no contact with children, the victim or the victim's immediate family.

