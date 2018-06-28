Kingsland officer who shot fleeing black man to face judge Friday

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A 25-year-old Kingsland police officer who surrendered Wednesday on charges connected to a fatal shooting of a black motorist running from him is expected to face a judge Friday afternoon on charges of voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement says Presley, who is white, was following a vehicle that stopped at an intersection June 20 when the driver and passenger ran. Presley pursued the driver, later identified as Anthony "Tony" Green.

Presley caught up with Green, 33, making physical contact, but when Green fled again, "Presley fired multiple shots resulting in the death of Green," the statement said.

Green's family attorney, Reginald Greene, released a statement saying the family is "seeking justice."

Tony Green was gunned down in cold blood by Officer Presley. We are encouraged by his swift arrest, but we intend to remain vigilant until he is brought to justice and the family is able to get answers as to why this happened in the first place. The senseless killings of black men by police must stop."

Kingsland Police Chief Daryl Griffis recommended Wednesday that Presley be fired, and Kingsland City Manager Lee Spell agreed.

The department also released Presley's personnel file, which shows he was hired last year despite admitting that he had physically fought with his wife, had bought or sold marijuana, repeatedly shouted at people, was involved in "2-3" accidents and had been arrested for "reckless, eluding, speeding," according to his handwritten text.

Presley also racked up nine incidents during in his year in the police department, at one point parking outside the house of a black man who had complained to the chief, prompting the man to say that Presley had him fearing for his life.

According to police records obtained by News4Jax, Presley and Green had previously interacted when he and another officer responded to a March 12 call. The caller accused Green and another woman of trespassing, but no arrest was made.

I-TEAM: Background of arrested officer

About three months later, according to the GBI, Green was driving with an unidentified passenger about 10:42 p.m. June 20 when Presley followed the vehicle. Green stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Lily and North East streets, and he and the passenger ran off, authorities said.

According to the GBI, when Presley caught up with Green about two blocks away, "a brief altercation" ended with the officer firing multiple shots that killed Green.

Becci Shannon said she heard gunshots the night Green was fatally shot just feet from her family's house.

“We heard eight quick pops," Shannon recounted Wednesday. "We saw the ambulance and medics come on the scene and start doing CPR. It was very unreal.”

The GBI reviewed video from Presley's patrol car and video from his body camera, but said efforts were being made to enhance the video for a clear view of the events. The GBI then obtained arrest warrants for Presley.

"He took a life, so he should get life, too," Juanita Knight, Green's aunt, told News4Jax by phone Wednesday.

Under Georgia law, if convicted of voluntary manslaughter, Presley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Green's family and attorneys will hold a news conference at midday Friday in Kingsland. News4Jax will cover that event and Presley's first appearance at the Camden County Courthouse in Woodbine in the afternoon.

A memorial site which marks the spot where the father of three was killed has brought people together, but some residents described a growing divide in the community.

“I would say a divide has taken place (between) blacks and whites," said a woman who did not want to be identified. "I pray that bridge can be mended as justice is served.”

Shannon said the entire Kingsland community is hurting over the shooting, despite the arrest of the officer.

“I don’t think it’s a healing time yet because I don’t think people have the hope that there’s a solution to keep this type of thing from happening again," she said. "Some are outraged and some are just blowing it off, and I don’t understand why."

Dan Norris, Green's friend, said in the end not everyone is going to agree on how the investigation plays out.

"There's going to be some who think justice is being done right now, those who think there's not enough justice being done, and those who think things should have happened the way they happened," Norris said

